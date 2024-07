Ethereum Jumps Above $3,400 On Report ETFs To Start Trading Next Week Almost two months after the SEC unexpectedly cracked amid mounting political pressure - from Democrats - and granted 19b-4 approval for Ethereum ETFs, moments ago Bloomberg's in-house ETF guru Eric Balchunas reported that the SEC has "finally gotten back to issuers today, asking them to return FINAL S-1s on Wed (incl fees) and then request effectiveness on Monday after close for a TUESDAY 7/23 LAUNCH.