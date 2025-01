US T-Bonds - Bond Prices Falling Off A Cliff! U.S. Treasury Bond Futures CBOT:ZB1! LegendSince Happy New Year Traders! This is a perfect time to do a review on T-Bond Futures as it's the 1st month where you see the beginnings of the 6-Month candle form, which can be very powerful for gauging a bias, especially when comparing the strong inverse correlation to Gov 10y yields.