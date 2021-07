Fully Vaccinated Israelis May Be Forced To Quarantine After Exposure To "Delta" Variant As concerns about the threat posed by the "Delta" variant, a mutant strain of COVID-19 first discovered in India that's believed to be much more dangerous than rival strains, intensify, Israeli health officials have just been given the authority to quarantine pretty much anybody who is exposed to "Delta", even if the individual is already fully vaccinated, Reuters reports.