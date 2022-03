Getty Image Chandler Parsons recalled an awesome moment that unfolded the first time he met Kobe Bryant The forward shared how the legendary guard hooked him up after a night on the town in Los Angeles Check out some similar stories here Most professional athletes have a “Welcome To The Big Time” Moment; a game or play where they suddenly realize they’re competing against the best athletes on the planet on the world’s biggest stage (and one that usually comes at their expense).