NASDAQ 4hour : 12400 is upper target E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 all pro trader eye on fibo161 12400 scenario possible : break low and go little down to near green arrow then start up wave 2 or break 11800 trendline and go upper in next 5-6 day advice: strongly advice 90% looking for buy and dont close it soon ,if big news not come nasdaq will see 13000 area soon good luck .