Looks like the Nasdaq could be heading back to 11200 E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! Trading_Mafia_ Would need to see it push into the blue box, 13800 hold above 1400 for me to be a believer in the turnaround or some unforetold technology / breaking news obviously PT on the short idea $11200 R/R 4.