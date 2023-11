Updated SP500 Analysis. FORECASTS REMAINS UNCHANGED E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES CME_MINI_DL:ES1! maikisch Has Elliott Wave Lost Its Forecasting Accuracy? I cannot recall the exact setting, but many years ago I was asked this specific question… ” …as the number of practitioners of Elliott Wave Theory grows due to its popularity, won’t more people be trading these wave patterns and in doing so, somehow skew the theory’s efficacy”? It’s a great question.