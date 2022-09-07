Mike Wilson Sees Stocks Tumbling To 3,400 In 3 Months, Slashes S&P EPS Forecasts As "Fire & Ice" Shifts Into High Gear Over the weekend, in Morgan Stanley's Sunday Start note, the bank's in-house permabear Mike Wilson, previewed the topic of his weekly fire and brimstone sermon, which ironically was fire and ice, part 2, and his justification for why stocks are going far lower: his view that "this this time the decline in stocks will come mostly via lower earnings (and a higher equity risk premium) rather than higher rates" adding that the bank's leading earnings models are all flashing red for the S&P 500, "and we have high confidence that the decline in NTM S&P 500 EPS forecasts is far from over.