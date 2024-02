A 'Well-Funded Cabal' Influenced The 2020 Election—What Lies Ahead In 2024? Authored by Kevin Stocklin via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), (Illustration by The Epoch Times, Getty Images, Shutterstock) News Analysis While former President Donald Trump appears to be cruising toward the GOP nomination, and with a polling lead over incumbent President Joe Biden in key swing states, Republicans will likely face a much steeper climb in the general election than they realize.