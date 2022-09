Biden Immigration Boss Apologizes After CBP 'Retweets' Ex-Trump Adviser Stephen Miller While Vice President Kamala Harris has assured us that the southern US border is 'secure' (despite illegal immigration on track for a record-breaking 2 million arrests this fiscal year), some Customs and Border Protection social media kid is probably out of a job for 'liking' a tweet by former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller which was critical of the Biden administration's immigration policies.