Lebron James' mother, Gloria James, is about to celebrate her 54th birthday and King James surprised her with one of the best birthday presents ever LeBron James is a wealthy man and made it even harder for the rest of us kids to compete in the gift giving game by presenting his mom with a loaded new car LeBron James is already trying to win the coveted 'Son of the Year' award and it's only January.