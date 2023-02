El-Erian Says Fed Needs To Raise 2% Inflation Target Or It Will "Crush The Economy" Recall back in September, when we wrote that "The "Scariest Paper Of 2022" Reveals The Terrifying Fate Of Biden's Economy: Millions Are About To Lose Their Job" we reminded readers of what we wrote last June, when we said that "at some point Fed will concede it has no control over supply.