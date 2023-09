Quinn: Fake Climate Narrative Is Easily Debunked Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog, Anyone capable of critical thought knows this entire globull warming/ climate crisis/ health emergency narrative is false, contrived by the ruling elite/globalist cabal billionaire class as a further means to gain control, increase their already ungodly wealth, tax us into oblivion, lock us down in their 15 minute cities, and dole out our daily allotment of bug protein.