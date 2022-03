ZB1! (10 Year T-bonds ) , H4 Bullish continuation U.S. TREASURY BOND FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT:ZB1! Genesiv Type: Bullish continuation Resistance: 163'18 Support: 157'24 Pivot: 159'16 Preferred case: With price moving above the ichimoku cloud , we have a bias that price will rise from our pivot of 156'00 in line with the 100% Fibonacci projection to our 1st resistance of 159'27 which is also the graphical swing high resistance.