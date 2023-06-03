Nasdaq and Live Cattle Long E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI_DL:NQ1! zweiprozent the nasdaq buy after pullback to 50% level or the live cattle by opening range breakout strategy generated the most profits Risk to Reward Ratio on Nasdaq 8 and on Live Cattle 16 Exits at the end of session or if prices goes below 18 sma As you can see from backtest these strategies are highly profitable, of course you have to use money management and dont buy for example the huge up gab bar on nasdaq as an opening trade.