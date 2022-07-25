MYM - Daytrading - Micro E-mini Future Dow Jones MICRO E-MINI DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:MYM1! Yvan210 Trade #1 - At the opening, some seconds after 9h30 This Short trade is executed on the premise that before the open the trend is down as shown by the indicators presented at the at the bottom pane Because of the normal velocity at the open, the Lmt target order is put at at the lowest visible location in 15 minutes period The Stop order is adjusted over previous heikin-ashi candle, but in 5 minutes period beginning at 9h35, and so on.