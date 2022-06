"Khashoggi Way": DC Trolls Saudi Embassy Weeks Before Biden Trip To Riyadh Less than a month before President Joe Biden is set to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman - who US intelligence believes ordered the murder of US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi - Washington DC trolled the prince by renaming the street in front of the Saudi Embassy 'Jamal Khashoggi Way' - with a sign stuck right outside the entrance.