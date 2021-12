NQ1 100 MINI FUT-D-HEAD AND SHOULDERS! E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! Ironman8848 DAILY : The ongoing Head and Shoulders formation detected on Dec 9th (see related ideas) is taking shape: indeed, looking at the recent price action we can see the following : 1) before yesterday (Dec 13th), a breakout of both, Mid Bolllinger Band and Kijun-Sen 2) yesterday Dec 14th), confirmation by a daily closing below the Tenkan-Sen.