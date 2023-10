ALERT 2 , Nasdaq 4hour =it can crash to Fino 61% E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI_DL:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 Nasdaq go down and technical say mini crash will start , so when you see SELL PINBAR on 1h/4h/daily chart, don't fear sell but with SL on pinbar high don't pick buy sooner than Fino 50% ok? (wait buypinbar comes first) if you have old buys, against my analyze (you will margin all and 0.