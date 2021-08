Macron In Provocative Afghan Remarks Warns Europe Must "Protect" Itself Against New Refugee Wave After the last 72 hours of mayhem and shocking scenes of tens of thousands of Afghans who previously assisted US and NATO occupying forces attempting to desperately catch any departing plane out of Kabul's airport as the Taliban's grip closed in, Turkey, Europe and the US are bracing for a new refugee wave akin to the 2015 crisis.