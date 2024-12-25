What If The Baby Jesus Had Been Born Into The American Police State? Authored by John & Nisha Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute, “When the song of the angels is stilled, when the star in the sky is gone, when the kings and princes are home, when the shepherds are back with their flocks, the work of Christmas begins: to find the lost, to heal the broken, to feed the hungry, to release the prisoner, to rebuild the nations, to bring peace among the people, to make music in the heart.