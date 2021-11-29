Mandate vs. Choice: The Debate Is Heating Up Over Electric Vehicle Policy

With this week’s announcement in the U.K. that all new homes in the country will be required to have an EV charging point as part of the country’s EV revolution, it begs the question - should new EV uptake be mandated by the government? As countries around the globe strive for net-zero carbon emissions, largely supported by the movement away from fossil fuel-powered vehicles, will governments opt for the strict policy approach, will they rely on incentives and tax breaks, or will they simply leave it up to individual choice? This week,….