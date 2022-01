Sperry: What Did Clinton Know And When Did She Know It? The Russiagate Evidence Builds Authored by Paul Sperry via RealClearInvestigations, As indictments and new court filings indicate that Special Counsel John Durham is investigating Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign for feeding false reports to the FBI to incriminate Donald Trump and his advisers as Kremlin agents, Clinton’s role in the burgeoning scandal remains elusive.