TIS Shares Best Practices and Enables Compliance Capabilities for Customers Impacted by Russian Sanctions Recent sanctions against Russia's banking and political community necessitate thorough screening of all cross-border financial transactions by international businesses BOSTON, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIS, a global leader in enterprise B2B payments, today announced a new initiative to help international businesses mitigate the impact of recent sanctions levied against Russia's banking community and political elite.