BTC from Options perspective - current situation BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! yorgwarez I do not intend to predict the future or make the hypothesis "now only to the moon" so let me briefly present the facts based on information obtained from the Machine Learning (AI) algorithm analyzing the options: - we have exceeded the Gamma Flip, which will result in reduced volatility per Bitcoin - the nearest option support is at the level of 40k, while the much more solid capital is located at the level of 35k - the closest resistance is at 50k, but much stronger capital located at 60k - we only have one Virgin VPOC below the current price (around 35k - coincidence?) and a few Virgin VPOCs located every few thousand on average above the current price level I hope the conclusions come by themselves.