Alberta's Health Minister Says Unvaccinated "Will Not Be Permitted To Attend Indoor Private Gatherings" Just days before a federal "snap" election that could see PM Justin Trudeau ousted, Alberta's Health Minister Jason Kenney on Thursday went back on his promise not to impose vaccine passports in the Canadian province of Alberta - even pledging to fight back if the federal government tried to enforce one - and declared a state of emergency that will leave unvaccinated Albertans essentially trapped inside their own homes.