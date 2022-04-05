"It's Time For Me To Go" - Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Won't Seek Another Term After presiding over one of the most tumultuous periods in Hong Kong's modern history - during which Beijing reasserted its control over the city following a massive pro-democracy protest movement (in defiance of international law) before its COVID mortality rate skyrocketed to one of the highest in the world - Hong Kong President Carrie Lam announced Monday that she would not be seeking re-election following her five-year tenure at the city's helm.