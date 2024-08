Just In Time, They Are Really Ramping Up The Fear For 3 Different Very Frightening Diseases Authored by Michael Snyder via The Most Important News, Why are there suddenly so many stories about deadly diseases in the news? We are just a little over two months away from November, and so this is a perfect time to deeply alarm the general public about a coming health crisis, right? But this time around it isn’t just one major disease that is making news.