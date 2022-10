Hours Before Decrying "Horrifying Images", Biden DHS Head Was Told Border Agents Did Not Whip Haitian Migrants Remember when the Biden administration fabricated a story that Border Patrol agents had 'whipped' Haitian migrants with horse reins - which the president promising that the agents involved 'will pay' and VP Kamala Harris calling for "consequences and accountability?" The lie was spread by leftist Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, among others.