California Democrat Revives Bill To Release Longtime Convicts Who Have 2 Murder Convictions How many murders is too many to get out of prison? Apparently three, according to a California Democrat who has recently revived a bill that would grant early release to prisoners serving life sentences without the possibility of parole - a sentence which is typically reserved for those who have committed the most violent and egregious crimes - murderers, rapists, and repeat offenders whose actions were beyond the pale.