Senator Chuck Grassley Declassifies FBI Files On Nellie Ohr, Including Lies Told To Congress Via the Conservative Treehouse, Eight years ago, I created a simple graphic to help readers and researchers understand how Nellie Ohr was connected to the construct of the Steele Dossier, the core source material that underpinned the Title-1 FISA surveillance warrant used against the Donald Trump 2016 campaign and President Trump administration.