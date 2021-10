WaPo Editorial Board Calls For US Military Invasion Of Haiti Apparently ignoring every "lesson" of the last two decades of utterly failed and disastrous US foreign interventions and adventurism abroad, which has left especially the Middle East burning and in a state of perpetual destabilization, The Washington Post editorial board is calling for yet more experiments in nation-building, this time much closer to home in a seeming throwback to era of the Monroe Doctrine.