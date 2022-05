The Proof Nomad shorts (7″ and 9″) are the number one travel shorts of 2022 and built for anything that life might throw your way The two-way stretch Japanese Toray twill breathes great for long trips and they have a water-resistant DWR coating to keep them dry and repel stains and water Read more GEAR articles here The experts have spoken and the Proof Nomad Short is the best pair of travel shorts for 2022.