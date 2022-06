#ES Overview 06.01.22 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! OneGoodTradeAway If we look on the daily we are right in the middle between the trapped supply which we started selling out from on the 5th and the Position/trapped shorts below us, today we had an indecision day as we still have plenty of supply above and now buyers below.