Entire Gender Industry Is Based On A Failed Study That Disproved Scientist’s Theory: Psychiatrist Authored by Jan Jekielek and Masooma Haq via The Epoch Times, With schools teaching sex and gender ideology beginning in kindergarten, the Biden administration encouraging early medical treatments for gender dysphoria, and social media influencers discussing the topic, a record number of adolescent girls believe they are transgender and are transitioning to live as males.