CNN Producer Sentenced To 19 Years In Prison For Pedophilia After initially pleading 'not guilty' to charges of enticement of a minor and child sexual assault in 2021, senior CNN producer John Griffin (axed by the company after his arrest) has been sentenced to 19 years in prison as well as 15 years of post-confinement supervision in a case that has only magnified the array of problems and scandals revolving around the far-left network.