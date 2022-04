Tone-Deaf MSNBC Pundit Says Musk-Run Twitter Could Be Manipulated For Political Reasons MSNBC's Ari Melber may be the most tone-deaf pundit on the planet, after suggesting an Elon Musk-Run Twitter could be 'manipulated' to change political outcomes in favor of Republicans by suppressing stories that might harm a conservative candidate - exactly what Twitter did to Donald Trump during the 2020 US election.