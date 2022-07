Even One Of The Biggest Bears Expects The S&P To Dead-Cat Bounce To 4,100 It's almost as if just like Wall Street bulls live in an echo chambered world, where nobody dares to take a breath out of step over fears of toppling the collective construct of stupidity and laziness where everyone is wrong but at least everyone agrees to be wrong at the same time, so the bears have some odd convergence of views, including the market inflection points.