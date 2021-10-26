Feedzai Introduces World’s First RiskOps Platform to solve the Problem of FinCrime Software Overload Single, comprehensive cloud-based platform to manage multiple forms of risk and compliance with a fully extensible architecture that allows to instantly go from sandbox to production Human-Centered AI with individualized risk assessment - not cohort-based - embedded across the entire system Collaborative Analytics Suite to further break down the silos between fraud, AML, compliance and risk teams by putting all the data, tools and analytics in one, collaborative space LAS VEGAS, Oct.