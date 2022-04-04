Hitachi Energy launches OceaniQ™ – innovative solutions for the offshore environment The company’s recently launched transformers for floating applications are the first entry into the OceaniQ™ portfolio of solutions that address the unique challenges of the offshore environment Zurich, Switzerland, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Energy today launched its OceaniQ™ portfolio(*1) for the offshore energy environment, which will be showcased this week at the annual WindEurope event in Bilbao, Spain.