ES has a bit more clear pathway to the downside could target E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! RealTima Target confluence is at 3587ES, very deep but can get there in no time, crazy market! This will turn today/tomorrow, otherwise cycles are inverted, crazy times! If anyone is riding the futs , just trail it and keep it rolling on the spikes again and again till it stops working I will leave it this the way it is.