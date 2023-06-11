In Which Industries Could AI Do Most Of The Heavy Lifting? Ever since the meteoric rise of ChatGPT and other large language models, one of the most pressing questions on many people’s minds – well aside from whether AI will end humanity – has been: “Will AI eventually take my job?” And while there is no clear answer to this question – after all, it’s hard to foresee how quickly AI will improve from here – it looks like large language models will at least have a major impact on HOW many people work.