Don't Expect An Easy Life And Be Ready To Struggle, China's Xi Warns Officials China's president-for-life (so technically dictator) warned party officials to "discard their illusions" about having an easy life and “dare to struggle” to protect the country’s sovereignty and security "The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered a key phase, and risks and challenges we face are conspicuously increasing," Xi said, according to state news agency Xinhua, in words that ominously hint at a coming military conflict.