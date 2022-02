BankNifty Key Levels and Zones For Intraday [10 Feb 22] BANKNIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:BANKNIFTY1! AkmeAnalytics Banknifty Key Levels and Zones for Intraday 38500 levels in Banknifty future is a key support zone for today and might see high volatility near this zone.