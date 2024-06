Bullish SGX Nikkei 225 Futures on delayed BOJ hike and Fed cut NIKKEI 225 INDEX Futures SGX_DLY:NK1! phillip_nova By Danish Lim Zhi Lin, Investment Analyst Current Performance of SGX Nikkei 225: As of 26 June, at 10:40 SGT, the SGX Nikkei 225 Index Futures contract was up by 1.