This week on The Flash, the year 2031 brings on quite a role reversal as Barry Allen — desperate to stop himself from causing Armageddon — finds himself in a future where Iris is about to wed Eobard Thawne, while Barry’s own speedster alter ego is now Reverse-Flash! The wildly unlikely Eobard/Iris (#Irobard? #WestThawne?) pairing […] .