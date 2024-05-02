North Carolina Shooting: Democrats Blame Guns While Letting Repeat Offenders Run Free Whatever happened to the media coverage of the mass shooting of police officers in Charlotte, NC this week? Only moments after the attack which took the lives of four law enforcement officers and injured four others, mainstream news feeds and social media sites were flooded with calls from journalists as well as Democrat politicians demanding that "something be done" about assault weapons and high capacity magazines.
