The Nuts And Bolts Of Replacing Candidate Biden, Before Or After The Convention Following a week in which special counsel Robert Hur soberly reported that President Biden is a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" and "diminished faculties" -- a man who couldn't remember when his term as vice president began or ended, or even "within several years" when his son Beau died -- scrutiny of Biden's fitness for office has reached a fever pitch across major media, with some earnestly examining off-ramps for Biden's shaky re-election bid.