State Farm Gets 'Provisional' Approval For 22% Rate Hike In California

State Farm Gets 'Provisional' Approval For 22% Rate Hike In California While Gavin Newsom gallavants around the pod-o-sphere trying to reinvent himself as a moderate Democrat, residents of his woefully mismanaged state have 'enjoyed' watching their home insurance rates skyrocket, or have it dropped altogether - as companies are abandoning the state left and right over financial struggles stemming from wildfires and other peril.

