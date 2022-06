Getty Image / Alex Goodlett There have recently been reports that the Utah Jazz would trade Rudy Gobert this offseason Today it was reported that they have reached out to the Atlanta Hawks about a deal Read more BroBible articles here After 9 seasons with the Utah Jazz that have seen Rudy Gobert rack up a number of individual accolades, including 3 Defensive Player of the Year awards, it seems he may soon be playing for another organization.